Court remands herbalist for defiling neighbour’s deaf-mute daughter

However, when the case came up for mention no plea was taking for want of jurisdiction.

Magistrate Dooshima Ikpambese, who did not take the plea of Okereke for want in jurisdiction, ordered that he should be remanded in the Federal Medium Maximum Correctional Centre Makurdi.

Ikpambese directed the police to return the case file to the Benue Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until April 25 for

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Veronica Shaagee told the court that the case was received by the State Commissioner of Police through a petition written by Yogbo Nyiukpera of Anini Community Opposite University Agriculture Makurdi road on March 7.

Shaagee said the victim, the daughter of Nyiukpera.

She said Okereke, lured the minor on March 3 with a bottle of soft drink and milk and defiled her.