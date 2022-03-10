RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands herbalist for defiling neighbour’s deaf-mute daughter

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Upper Area Court in Makurdi on Thursday ordered that a herbalist, Eze Okereke, 41, be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged defiling a 15-year-old deaf-mute neighbour’s daughter.

court (WuzupNigeria)
court (WuzupNigeria)

The police charged Okereke with defilement.

Recommended articles

However, when the case came up for mention no plea was taking for want of jurisdiction.

Magistrate Dooshima Ikpambese, who did not take the plea of Okereke for want in jurisdiction, ordered that he should be remanded in the Federal Medium Maximum Correctional Centre Makurdi.

Ikpambese directed the police to return the case file to the Benue Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until April 25 for

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Veronica Shaagee told the court that the case was received by the State Commissioner of Police through a petition written by Yogbo Nyiukpera of Anini Community Opposite University Agriculture Makurdi road on March 7.

Shaagee said the victim, the daughter of Nyiukpera.

She said Okereke, lured the minor on March 3 with a bottle of soft drink and milk and defiled her.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 284, of the Penal Code a of Benue state 2004.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

African Union urges Putin to ceasefire in Ukraine

African Union urges Putin to ceasefire in Ukraine

NSCDC arrests 2 for alleged adulterated diesel in Ondo

NSCDC arrests 2 for alleged adulterated diesel in Ondo

Plateau Govt to remove 413 workers from payroll

Plateau Govt to remove 413 workers from payroll

2023: Varsity Chancellor joins Abia governorship race

2023: Varsity Chancellor joins Abia governorship race

Strike: ASUU payment platform, UTAS, failed integrity test, FG insists

Strike: ASUU payment platform, UTAS, failed integrity test, FG insists

It is high time POS operations in Nigeria had massive change (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

It is high time POS operations in Nigeria had massive change (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

El-Rufai says 19 APC governors endorsed Buni’s removal as caretaker chairman

El-Rufai says 19 APC governors endorsed Buni’s removal as caretaker chairman

Trader demands N10m compensation for alleged arbitrary arrest, torture

Trader demands N10m compensation for alleged arbitrary arrest, torture

Reps urge military, police to deploy more personnel in Edo

Reps urge military, police to deploy more personnel in Edo

Trending

Bamise: Lady who went missing after boarding BRT found dead, 2 suspects arrested

22-yr-old Bamise found dead after boarding BRT, police arrest 2 suspects.

I had to deceive drunk man to get me pregnant; no man wanted me - Woman says

Safira, a woman with tumour

﻿‘We were attacked’, BRT driver narrates how Bamise was murdered by 3 gunmen

Bamise Ayanwola and Andrew Nice, the driver of the BRT bus she boarded before she was killed (IdomaVoice)

Host apologises for sharing petrol at her party

Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu aka Erelu Okin.