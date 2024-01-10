ADVERTISEMENT
Court remands father alongside son for raping daughter in Oyo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The duo reportedly had carnal knowledge of the 17-year-old without her consent.

They both slept with her between 2021 and 2023 [PM News]
The magistrate, O. O. Ogunkanmi of a family court in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, did not take the pleas of the defendants, and ordered their remand at the Abolongo correctional facility.

It was gathered that the defendants -the father and older brother of the complainant, allegedly committed the offence at their residence at Agboti Olosan area, Alakia, Ibadan.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp, Gbemisola Adedeji told the court that Abiola, the brother to the complainant between 2021 and December 2023 allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his younger sister.

He added that Abiola allegedly impregnated her without her consent, while their father Michael, also between 2021 and December 2023, allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter without her consent.

She said the offence contravened section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law , 2006.

The magistrate said that the remand of the father and son in custody was to allow the court to await the outcome of legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until Wednesday, February 21, 2023, for mention.

This development happened a few weeks after two persons, Joy Chigozie and Musa Salihu were arrested in connection with a gang rape at Airport Road, Kirikiri area of the state.

The suspects were reported to the Kirikiri Police Station.

The 29-year-old victim was lured by one of the suspects of the gang rape, who is still at large, to his alleged aunty’s shop where she was made to drink an alcoholic substance until she was drunk.

It was further gathered that the man with the help of his alleged aunt took her to a room where he and five other men forcefully had sexual intercourse with her one after the other.

