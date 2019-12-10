The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Charity Adeyanju, ordered that Idowu, who at the time of the incident was in the police force, should be remanded at a correctional service centre pending his bail application.

Adeyanju adjourned the case until Dec. 27 for mention.

The defendant is facing a charge of manslaughter.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Uloh Goodluck, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 2 at a checkpoint at Uso, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo.

Goodluck told the court that the defendant shot the driver, Mr Ado Saleh, on his head with an AK 47 rifle.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Law of the Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Defence counsel, Mr Ademola Ikujuni, urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the case file.