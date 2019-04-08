Chief Magistrate O.O Adisa, who declined to take the plea of the defendant, remanded Idibia and Moses in prison pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Adisa adjourned the case until May 3, for mention.

Idibia and Moses are charged with two counts of conspiracy and murder.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Salewa Hammed told the court that the defendants allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

He alleged that the defendants on Dec. 20, 2018 at about 8: 30 a.m. caused the death of Omisakin, 50, by hitting him with a rifle on the head.

Hammed said that Idibia and his accomplice, hit the deceased when he challenged them over crossing the Nigerian border with illegal immigrants along Tailor Village, Irawo, Tede area, Oyo.

The offence, the counsel said, is contrary to the provisions of sections 324, 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo state, 2000.