ADVERTISEMENT
Court remands displaced person for raping 9-year-old

News Agency Of Nigeria

Atime was remanded for allegedly having forceful sexual intercourse with a nine-year-old girl through the anus.

Atime was remanded for allegedly having forceful sexual intercourse with a nine-year-old girl through the anus.

The police on Monday charged the defendant, who lives at Daudu IDP Camp in Guma Local Government Area of Benue, with Unnatural Offence.

However, the Magistrate, Mrs Roseline Iyorshe, did not take his plea for want of jurisdiction and adjourned the matter until June 21, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Godwin Ato, told the court that on May 5, the case was received at the State CID, Makurdi from the Divisional Police Headquarters in Daudu.

The case was said to have stated that one Alege Gbawuam of IDP Camp III, Daudu Community in Guma Local Government Area, had reported the case at the Daudu Police Station on May 2.

Gbawuam told the police that his nine year old daughter was sent on an errand to buy drugs beside a nearby Primary School when the defendant called her into a classroom, intimidated her and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her through her anus.

Prosecutor said that Atime was arrested for committing the offence during police investigation.

He said that the offence contravenes Section 285 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

