An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 22-year-old conductor, Dapo Amakwe, who allegedly defiled and impregnated a 14-year-old girl, be remanded in prison, pending the receipt of legal advice.

The magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of the defendant.

Osunsanmi ordered the investigating police officer to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for legal advice and adjourned the case until Oct. 11 for mention.

The defendant, who resides in Bariga area of Lagos state, is being tried for defilement.

Earlier, Prosecutor Ezekiel Ayorinde had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 23, 2018 in Bariga.

He alleged that the defendant and one Kazeem Bello, now at large, conspired and had carnal knowledge of the teenager.

“The girl went to buy something when the defendants accosted her, dragged her into an uncompleted building and they defiled her in turns.

“They threatened to kill her if she should expose them.

“The teenager got pregnant as a result of the defilement and was delivered of a baby in August.

“The defendant was arrested while his accomplice ran away,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence violates Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes life imprisonment for convicted offender.