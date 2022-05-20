Court remands cleric for alleged murder

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu did not take the plea of Tiamiyu, for want in jurisdiction.

Idowu said the remand is pending the outcome of legal advice from the Oyo State Ministry of Justice .

He adjourned the matter until July 19 , for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Adegboye told the court that Tiamiyu and one other at large between May 10 and May 11, at Oyetoro Community, Oroki area, Oyo , caused the the death of a Barakat Belahu, 25.

”The victim, was a client of the defendant. After murdering her, he dismembered her.

”He put her remains in a sack and dumped her decomposing body by a stream,” Adegboye alleged.