The police charged Abass, who lives in Oroki area, Oyo Town with conspiracy and murder.
Court remands cleric for alleged murder
An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Friday ordered that a cleric, Abass Tiamiyu be remanded in Abolongo correctional facility for alleged murder.
Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Idowu did not take the plea of Tiamiyu, for want in jurisdiction.
Idowu said the remand is pending the outcome of legal advice from the Oyo State Ministry of Justice .
He adjourned the matter until July 19 , for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Adegboye told the court that Tiamiyu and one other at large between May 10 and May 11, at Oyetoro Community, Oroki area, Oyo , caused the the death of a Barakat Belahu, 25.
”The victim, was a client of the defendant. After murdering her, he dismembered her.
”He put her remains in a sack and dumped her decomposing body by a stream,” Adegboye alleged.
Adegboye said the offence is contrary to the provisions Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.
