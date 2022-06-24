RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands cattle rearer for allegedly raping housewife at gunpoint

News Agency Of Nigeria

Magistrate Aminat Issa of an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court has ordered the remand of a 25-year-old cattle rearer, Hassan Namusa, in Correctional Centre for allegedly raping a housewife at gunpoint.

court (WuzupNigeria)
court (WuzupNigeria)

The incident was recorded in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara.

The defendant was arraigned on a count charge of rape which contravened Section 283 of Penal Code Law.

Issa listened and acquiesced to the Prosecutor, Insp. Issa Abubakar’s plea for the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case to July 14 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecuting police officer told the court that the defendant, while armed with a dummy gun, waylaid and raped his victim, a housewife, at Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara.

Abubakar urged the court to remand the defendant pending further investigation.

