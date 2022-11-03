Court remands carpenter, 25, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Ojesola for want in jurisdiction ordered his remand in Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo Town.

Adetuyibi , granted Ojeleye bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum, resident in Ibadan and must be a Landlord.

She adjourned the matter until Feb. 2.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ojedokun brothers are artisans from Alagbaa area , Igboho, Oyo State.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that Oladokun between May 13 and May 29, defiled a 16-year-old girl.