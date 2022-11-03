RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands carpenter, 25, for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Thursday ordered that a carpenter Ojesola Oladokun , 25, be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly delifing a 16-year-old girl.

court (WuzupNigeria)
court (WuzupNigeria)

The police charged Oladokun alonside his younger brother, Ojeleye, 23, with defilement, conspiracy and abduction.

Recommended articles

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Ojesola for want in jurisdiction ordered his remand in Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo Town.

Adetuyibi , granted Ojeleye bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum, resident in Ibadan and must be a Landlord.

She adjourned the matter until Feb. 2.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ojedokun brothers are artisans from Alagbaa area , Igboho, Oyo State.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that Oladokun between May 13 and May 29, defiled a 16-year-old girl.

Ewe said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections of 30, 34, and 516 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu

2023: Ondo APC candidate begins campaign tour of wards

2023: Ondo APC candidate begins campaign tour of wards

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

Nigerian woman promoted to General in U.S. Army

500,000 residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in C/River — Official

500,000 residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in C/River — Official

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

Hajj 2022: 1, 046 Kaduna pilgrims get N147m refund

Buni commends FG for approving rehabilitation of 90-km Buni Gari-Gulani road

Buni commends FG for approving rehabilitation of 90-km Buni Gari-Gulani road

Tinubu's endorsement splits Afenifere as Fasoranti, Adebanjo butt heads

Tinubu's endorsement splits Afenifere as Fasoranti, Adebanjo butt heads

2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

2023: Oyo PDP leaders disown Makinde, pledge to Atiku

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Peter Obi's plans for IPOB if elected president

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Stone-to-death

20-year-old woman accused of adultery has been sentenced to death by stoning

Pope Francis

Stop watching porn, delete it from your phone - Pope warns Roman Fathers and Sisters

Confused young man

Ghanaian man who’s sleeping with rich married woman seeks help to save his life (video)

Landlady buries tenant in a well

Landlady poisons tenant, buries his corpse in Ondo well