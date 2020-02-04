The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Abiola Soladoye ordered Hassan’s remand, following his ‘not guilty’ plea to a four-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and rape preferred against him.

The State Prosecutor, Mr Peter Owolabani, told the court that Hassan and others, now at large, committed the offences at 10 pm. on May 30, 2017, at No. 3, Iyabo Olanipekun Street, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos.

“The defendant and his accomplices, while armed with a locally-made double barrel shotgun, robbed one Mrs Tijani Febishola of her jewelry, valued at N5 million.

“A Samsung Galaxy Note mobile phone, valued at N10,000 and N20,000 cash were also stolen from Febishola.

“The armed robbery gang robbed another occupant of the premises, Mr Adekunle Akereyegbe of his Blackberry mobile phone, valued at N15,000 and N1,750 cash.

“They also robbed a 59-year-old trader (name withheld), who is a relative of Febishola of her Tecno mobile phone, valued at N30,000 and N150,000 cash.

“After robbing the woman, the defendant also raped her,” Owolabani stated.

He said that Hassan was apprehended by the police while fleeing the crime scene, adding that other members of the gang, however, escaped.

Owolabani said that six witnesses, including the police and the victims of the armed robbery attack, were scheduled to testify in court against the defendant.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 260, 297(2) and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The judge adjourned the case till March 23, for trial.