The Lagos State Government, charged Faruk a Ghanaian, whose address was not given, with eight counts bordering on sexual assault.

He pleaded not guilty.

Justice Abiola Soladoye adjourned the matter until Nov. 16 for trial.

Earlier, the state prosecutor, Mr Peter Owolabani told the court that Faruk committed the offence between November 2018 and February 2019 at the Islamic school located at No. 1, Jaiye Balogun St., Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Owolabani alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted eight female pupils, whose ages ranged between six to 11.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant threatened to harm the victims.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.