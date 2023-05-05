Court remands 9 for allegedly beating undergraduate to death

The Police prosecutor, Asp Emmanuel Abdullahi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 10 around 8:00 pm at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

He gave the names of the suspects as: Badiora Timilehin, 22; Adegoke Francis, 23; Atilade Adeniyi, 22; Adeyeni Ajibola, 22; Olayiwola Adewumi,21; Adisa Olamilekan, 24; Igbinyemi Amos, 22; Osode Joshua, 23 and Philip Kayode, 24.

The prosecutor said that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit offences to wit: Murder.

He told the court that the defendants and others now at large unlawfully beat one Okoli Ahize to death with sticks, stones, and iron rods.

According to him, the offence contravened Sections 319 and 324 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The plea of the defendants were not taken on two-count charge of conspiracy and murder, though Messrs Olamide Oladunni and A.R. Abdullateef announced their appearances for them.

The Magistrate, Kike Adebayo, asked the prosecutor to duplicate their case files to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Adebayo ordered that the defendants be remanded at Ile-Ife Nigerian Correctional Service.

