The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 7 men over alleged murder of police officer in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the accused beat and stoned Insp Okoro to death while the deceased was conducting stop-and-search routine duty in the area.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

Recommended articles

They are Sarafa Lateef (30), Saminu Ibrahim (28), Oloso Sikiru (36), Fatai Yusuf (45), Moruf Olanrewaju (42), Isiaka Rafiu (40), and Anuoluwa Akinola (32).

They were arraigned for conspiracy and murder.

The prosecutor, ASP Amos Adewale, earlier told court that the defendants conspired on April 25 somewhere on Iseyin Road, Moniya, Ibadan, and caused the death of one Insp Augustine Okoro (43).

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the accused beat and stoned Insp Okoro to death while the deceased was conducting stop-and-search routine duty in the area.

The offence, he said, contravened the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

Presiding Chief Magistrate E. A. Idowu, who did not take the plea of the accused for want of jurisdiction, ordered their remand at the Agodi correctional facility.

Idowu referred the case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for advice and adjourned the matter to July 10, for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month

Fire incidents in Kano claim 23 lives in 1 month

Has any candidate ever won at the Presidential Election Tribunal?

Has any candidate ever won at the Presidential Election Tribunal?

How long does it take to resolve a presidential election petition?

How long does it take to resolve a presidential election petition?

Adeleke dedicates Supreme Court victory to God, people of Osun

Adeleke dedicates Supreme Court victory to God, people of Osun

Buhari breaks silence on Ademola Adeleke's victory

Buhari breaks silence on Ademola Adeleke's victory

Israel attacks Islamic Jihad in Gaza, killing 13

Israel attacks Islamic Jihad in Gaza, killing 13

Soludo renders 200 journalists, media staff jobless

Soludo renders 200 journalists, media staff jobless

We go dey shock them like high tension – Davido celebrates uncle, Adeleke

We go dey shock them like high tension – Davido celebrates uncle, Adeleke

Court strikes out Sen. Brent’s defamation suit against Fani-Kayode’s wife

Court strikes out Sen. Brent’s defamation suit against Fani-Kayode’s wife

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Master Lotanna Azuokeke, 15, scored a total of 337 marks in the examination.

UTME candidate scores 99 in Mathematics

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

Nike remains the most popular sneaker brand for teenagers, according to the most recent Piper Sandler survey.Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thieves steal 200 sneakers without knowing they’re all for the right foot

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about caring for them

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about her suffering [Video]