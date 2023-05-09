Court remands 7 men over alleged murder of police officer in Ibadan

They are Sarafa Lateef (30), Saminu Ibrahim (28), Oloso Sikiru (36), Fatai Yusuf (45), Moruf Olanrewaju (42), Isiaka Rafiu (40), and Anuoluwa Akinola (32).

They were arraigned for conspiracy and murder.

The prosecutor, ASP Amos Adewale, earlier told court that the defendants conspired on April 25 somewhere on Iseyin Road, Moniya, Ibadan, and caused the death of one Insp Augustine Okoro (43).

He added that the accused beat and stoned Insp Okoro to death while the deceased was conducting stop-and-search routine duty in the area.

The offence, he said, contravened the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

Presiding Chief Magistrate E. A. Idowu, who did not take the plea of the accused for want of jurisdiction, ordered their remand at the Agodi correctional facility.