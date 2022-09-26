Court remands 6 for alleged murder, cultism

The Magistrate, Miss Sonia Yaikyur, did not take their pleas for want of jurisdiction.

Yaikyur ordered that they should be kept at the Makurdi Correctional Centre pending advice from the state director of public prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 27 for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp James Ewache, had told the court that the case was reported by one Mr Akpershi Nengededoo of Tomato Market, GRA Gboko, Benue, on Sept. 5.

Ewache said that the complainant reported that armed hoodlums macheted his son, Bem Akpershi, to death at Mimi Hotel, GRA, Gboko.

He said that during investigation, police detectives arrested the defendants, who confessed to being members of a Gboko-based cult group.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code, Laws of Benue State, 2004,