ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 5 men for possession of fake dollars and pounds sterling

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects were ordered to be kept in police custody as their alleged offences could have breached public peace.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges [Punch]
All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges [Punch]

Recommended articles

The suspects, identified as 26-year-old Francis Omwukei, 33-year-old Kingsley Ude, 37-year-old Umar Idris, 27-year-old Eyo, and 26-year-old Bright Ahamefula, were arraigned before the Yaba Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of possession of Indian hemp and fake foreign currencies.

Rita Momoh, who was the prosecutor, told the court that the defendants were arrested on August 9, 2023, at White Sand, Ijora, Lagos State.

According to Momoh, the defendants were caught having substances suspected to be Indian hemp and displaying them in public, an offence that was capable of causing a breach of peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

She argued that the offence contravened and is punishable under Sections 329 and 442 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria.

“That you, Francis Omwukei, Kingsley Ude, Umar Idris, Eyo, and Bright Ahamefula, on August 9, 2023, at White Sand, Ijora, in Lagos, in the Lagos State Magisterial District, did unlawfully had in your possession leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and two bags containing fake US Dollar currency, and pounds sterling currency, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 329 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015,” the charge read.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate ordered that in the absence of a remand warrant, the defendants be kept in police custody for seven days, while the police duplicate and send the file to the DPP for legal advice.

Olatunbosun adjourned the case till August 23, 2023, for DPP advice.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian Creatives

Tinubu launches new ministry to empower Nigerian Creatives

Nasarawa Govt to vaccinate young girls against cervical, breast cancers

Nasarawa Govt to vaccinate young girls against cervical, breast cancers

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

36 military officers die in Niger state

36 military officers die in Niger state

Tinubu assures digital adoption across govt for Nigeria’s socio-economic progress

Tinubu assures digital adoption across govt for Nigeria’s socio-economic progress

Tinubu's women ministers and their portfolios

Tinubu's women ministers and their portfolios

Court strikes out charges of illegal arm possession against Emefiele

Court strikes out charges of illegal arm possession against Emefiele

Kaduna Govt pledges to allocate 15% of budget to healthcare

Kaduna Govt pledges to allocate 15% of budget to healthcare

Seplat’s capsised rig, 92 personnel safe, rescue operations ongoing – NUPRC

Seplat’s capsised rig, 92 personnel safe, rescue operations ongoing – NUPRC

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The ill-fated vehicle was later seen stuck around a gutter beside the road, crossing the gutter [Punch]

Mother and daughter lose their lives as bus crashes into shops

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin.

Collapsed overhead water tank kills lady in Benin

Any student that refuses to comply will face the consequences [Hotels Nigeria]

Ogun poly students warned to wear pants and bras on school campus

Prison returnee arrested for attempting to steal cars in Abeokuta. [Oguntoday]

Prison returnee arrested for attempting to steal cars in Abeokuta