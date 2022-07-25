RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 49-year-old secondary school teacher for allegedly defiling student for 2 years

An Iyaganku Family Court in Ibadan has ordered that a 49-year-old teacher, Oyebode Alayoteti, be remanded at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan , for allegedly defiling a student.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of the Alayoteti for want in jurisdiction ordered his remand at State Criminal Investigation Department for two weeks for further investigation.

Adetuyibi adjourned the matter Until Aug. 4, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that Alayoteti, a teacher at the Federal Government Girls College ,Oyo Town, defiled a 14-year-old student.

Ewe said Alayoteti allegedly committed the offence between November 2021 and May 2022

“The suspect started molesting the girl since she was in Junior Secondary School (class three) when she was 12 years old,”he said.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Tunde Oluponna appeared Alayoteti.

