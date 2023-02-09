ADVERTISEMENT
Court remands 48-year-old man for allegedly defiling minor

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded a 43-year-old man, Bakare Joseph, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

court (WuzupNigeria)

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O Olateru-Olagbegi, who did not take the plea of Nwachor, ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Olateru-Olagbegi adjourned the case until March 2 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Olawunmi Osibanjo told the court.that he committed the offence on Jan. 23, at No 7, Igbo Oluwo street, Agric in Ikorodu.

Osibanjo said that the defendant lured the girl to his room and defiled her.

She said the girl’s parent reported the case at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

Osibanjo said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

