Court remands 47- year-old man for allegedly defiling neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 47- year-old man, Isreal Chukwuka, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s 12- year-old daughter.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Chukwuka, a tricycle rider , who resides in Cele Ishashi, Lagos is charged with defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of Chukwuka for want in jurisdiction.

Osunsanmi adjourned the matter until Oct. 19 for Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 17 at the defendant’s residence.

Akeem said that the suspect fled when he sighted a neighbour in the area.

The offence according to the Prosecutor contravenes the provisions of Ssection 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

