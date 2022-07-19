Court remands 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Dauda’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in a custodial centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 15 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, said that Dauda committed the offence on May 13 at his residence.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant took the minor to his room and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.