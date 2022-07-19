RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered that a 38-year-old man, Aliu Dauda, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl

The police charged Dauda, who resides in Moba Aboki area of Ajah, Lagos State with defilement.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Dauda’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in a custodial centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 15 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, said that Dauda committed the offence on May 13 at his residence.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant took the minor to his room and defiled her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 states that anyone who unlawfully has sexual intercourse with a child is liable to life imprisonment.

