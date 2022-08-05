Court remands 32-year-old man for allegedly defiling minor

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered his remand in a custodial centre pending advice from Lagos State director of public prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, said that the defendant committed the offence sometime in February at his residence.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant took the victim to his room and defiled her.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.