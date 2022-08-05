RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 32-year-old man for allegedly defiling minor

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of a 32-year-old man, Adebayo Okemakinde, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
The police charged the defendant, who resides on Ayinde Giwa Street, Surulere, Lagos State, with defilement.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered his remand in a custodial centre pending advice from Lagos State director of public prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 31 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, said that the defendant committed the offence sometime in February at his residence.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant took the victim to his room and defiled her.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 provides for up to life imprisonment for any person convicted of defiling a minor.

