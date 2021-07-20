Court remands 3 suspected goats thieves in Ebonyi

They are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing of two goats valued at N30,000 on July 10 at Ndiebor, Ishagu Sharon, Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The offence is punishable under Sections 516(A)(1) and 390 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. 1 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Also, Effia and Ofoke were also charged with conspiracy and stealing of a cellphone, a goat and N60,200 cash in the same area on May 31.

The offence is punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. 1, laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ngozika Ngele, after taking their no guilty pleas, ordered that they be remanded at the Abakaliki correctional centre.