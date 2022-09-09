RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 3 men for allegedly drugging, raping woman

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded three men in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly drugging and raping a woman.

court (WuzupNigeria)
court (WuzupNigeria)

The police charged Jerry Ikechukwu, 28; Bright Umeh, 45, and Patrick Amajuoye, 52 who are all unemployed and reside in Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos with conspiracy, rape, stealing, unlawful possession of stolen items, causing the breach of peace and receiving stolen items.

Recommended articles

Magistrate M. C. Ayinde, who did not take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they should be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre until Sept. 26, for legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Oke, told the court that the suspects committed the offence on July 12 at 35, Fadunsi St., Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos.

Oke said that the victim (name withheld) visited Ikechukwu, whom she met on the Facebook.

The prosecutor also stated that the last thing the victim said Ikechukwu offered her some juice and she slept off.

He said that the suspects put an overdose of “Super Apeti “ drug (a sleeping tablet) into the victim’s juice.

Oke stated that the victim was raped and her Canon 18i Tecno, valued N150,000, was stolen.

“Some wraps of cannabis and different sim cards were found in their possession,” he said.

The prosecutor said that 52 different brands of android phones were also recovered from them.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 133, 166, 239, 265, 287, 328, 329 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu says Queen Elizabeth 11 will be remembered for her deep sense of duty

Tinubu says Queen Elizabeth 11 will be remembered for her deep sense of duty

‘Don’t mourn the Queen’, Sowore tells Nigerians

‘Don’t mourn the Queen’, Sowore tells Nigerians

Nigeria Energy returns to lead dialogue on evolving energy sector

Nigeria Energy returns to lead dialogue on evolving energy sector

PDP adopts grassroots approach for 2023 campaign

PDP adopts grassroots approach for 2023 campaign

Katsina renovates 7,000 schools – Gov. Masari

Katsina renovates 7,000 schools – Gov. Masari

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Reactions trail Nigerian Professor’s comment about 'dying' Queen Elizabeth

Why did Jeff Bezos and US lecturer Uju Anya get into heated exchange over death of Queen Elizabeth?

Why did Jeff Bezos and US lecturer Uju Anya get into heated exchange over death of Queen Elizabeth?

Police arrest 1,460 suspects in Bauchi State

Police arrest 1,460 suspects in Bauchi State

King Charles III speaks of family’s grief after Queen’s death aged 96

King Charles III speaks of family’s grief after Queen’s death aged 96

Trending

The-club-owner-and-21-others-arrested-by-EFCC (PremiumTimes)

EFCC arrests club owner, 21 others in Ibadan

Doctor injects driver to death

Doctor injects taxi driver to death, steals his car after dumping his corpse

A hunter

Hunters arrest killers of filling station manager, hands them over to police

Evelyn Detordzi's finger

Ghanaian lady almost loses finger after wearing fiancé’s promise ring