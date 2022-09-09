Court remands 3 men for allegedly drugging, raping woman

Magistrate M. C. Ayinde, who did not take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they should be remanded in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre until Sept. 26, for legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Oke, told the court that the suspects committed the offence on July 12 at 35, Fadunsi St., Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos.

Oke said that the victim (name withheld) visited Ikechukwu, whom she met on the Facebook.

The prosecutor also stated that the last thing the victim said Ikechukwu offered her some juice and she slept off.

He said that the suspects put an overdose of “Super Apeti “ drug (a sleeping tablet) into the victim’s juice.

Oke stated that the victim was raped and her Canon 18i Tecno, valued N150,000, was stolen.

“Some wraps of cannabis and different sim cards were found in their possession,” he said.

The prosecutor said that 52 different brands of android phones were also recovered from them.