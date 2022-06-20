RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 25-year-old man over alleged N1.8m fraud

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ilesa Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Monday, remanded a 25-year-old man, Ubah Ozioma, at the Ilesa Correctional Centre, over alleged N1.8million fraud.

court (TheNigerianInfo)
court (TheNigerianInfo)

The Magistrate, M.A. Awodele, ordered the remand and adjourned the matter until July 7 for hearing of the defendant’s bail application.

Recommended articles

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Kehinde Ojugbele, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences of fraud and illegal conversion sometime in June 2021 at Saint Anthony Catholic High School, Ijofi Street, Ilesa.

Ojugbele told the court that the defendant allegedly collected the sum of N1.8 million from the management of Saint Anthony Catholic High School, Ilesa, on the pretext of producing 650 bundles Nigerian Ankra design print for them.

The prosecutor said that Ozioma, however, failed to fulfill his obligation by delivering the bundles of clothing.

He alleged that the defendant rather, fraudulently converted the sum of N1.8 million collected from Saint Anthony Catholic High School, Ilesa to his own use.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 383(f), 390(9), 418 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA arrests 297 suspects, intercepts 3,107.786 kg of drugs in Adamawa

NDLEA arrests 297 suspects, intercepts 3,107.786 kg of drugs in Adamawa

FG renews commitment to complete Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Highway

FG renews commitment to complete Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Highway

FG releases results of 2022 Common Entrance Examination

FG releases results of 2022 Common Entrance Examination

2023 elections: I will work for PDP though I lost primary elections — Plateau PDP chieftain

2023 elections: I will work for PDP though I lost primary elections — Plateau PDP chieftain

Why FG needs to diversify to renewable energy – Expert

Why FG needs to diversify to renewable energy – Expert

There is only one way Lawan can return to Senate - INEC

There is only one way Lawan can return to Senate - INEC

Kano Assembly elects new deputy speaker

Kano Assembly elects new deputy speaker

Court stops INEC from ending voter registration on June 30th

Court stops INEC from ending voter registration on June 30th

2023: Atiku ridicules Peter Obi, Tinubu over inability to pick running mates

2023: Atiku ridicules Peter Obi, Tinubu over inability to pick running mates

Trending

Sex worker burnt alive after customer found Quran in her room

Sex worker

Doctor assaults Nurse in Abuja, Nurses association demands justice

NANNM Conference Aubja

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

FRSC awards heroic tanker driver for averting road crash

FRSC awards heroic tanker driver for averting road crash. [Twitter:@JonalistIsrael]