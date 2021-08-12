Court remands 23-year-man for attempting to rape 40-year- old woman

Chief Magistrate S. H. Adebisi, who did not take plea of Oduola, for lack of jurisdiction to hear the matter, ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He the adjourned the matter until Sept. 6, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji told the court that Oduola on Aug. 4, at about 5.30 pm at first gate, Owode area, Apata, allegedly attempted to rape a 40-year-old woman.

Adedeji said Oduola attacked the, woman on her way to church along a bushy path.

He said the woman reported the matter at the Apata Police Station.