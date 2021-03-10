The police charged Nwibo Gladys and Emeka Nweke, whose addresses were not given with child stealing.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Nnenna Onuoha, who gave the order, also ordered that the matter be transferred to the Family Court.

“This is child related case. It is hereby transferred to the Family Court, where their bail application will be considered,’’ she said.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until March 11 for trial at the Family Court.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Micheal Eze told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 25 at Agubai, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The prosecutor said they stole two children, aged five and four.

Eze opposed the bail of the defendants.

“We don’t want a situation where the defendants will jump bail. The act of child stealing has already caused stress to the families,’’ he said.