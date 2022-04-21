Court remands 2 over alleged membership of secret cult in Ilorin

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arraignment of the defendants followed their arrest by the Commissioner of Police surveillance team during a routine patrol.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, DSP Mathew Ologbonsaye, had told the court that the defendants were intercepted by the patrol team upon reasonable suspicion of their persons.

He said that on-the-spot search conducted on them led to the recovery of one HP laptop, suspected to be a stolen property.

Ologbonsaye added that investigation conducted so far had revealed that the defendants were members of Eiye confraternity into which they were initiated in 2015 by one Olore Moshood.

He also said that the defendants and their cohorts were the criminal elements terrorising the people in Ora town and environs.

The Defendants’ Counsel, Samuel Umoh, pleaded to the court to grant his clients bail but was countered by Ologbonsaye, who urged the court to remand the defendants.