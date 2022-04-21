RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 2 over alleged membership of secret cult in Ilorin

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, remanded two men, Olapade Muyiwa and Olamilokun Moses, in Mandala Correctional Centre over alleged membership of Eiye confraternity.

court (TheNigerianInfo)
court (TheNigerianInfo)

The Magistrate, Afusat Alege, thereafter, adjourned the matter till May 11, for further mention.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the arraignment of the defendants followed their arrest by the Commissioner of Police surveillance team during a routine patrol.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, DSP Mathew Ologbonsaye, had told the court that the defendants were intercepted by the patrol team upon reasonable suspicion of their persons.

He said that on-the-spot search conducted on them led to the recovery of one HP laptop, suspected to be a stolen property.

Ologbonsaye added that investigation conducted so far had revealed that the defendants were members of Eiye confraternity into which they were initiated in 2015 by one Olore Moshood.

He also said that the defendants and their cohorts were the criminal elements terrorising the people in Ora town and environs.

The Defendants’ Counsel, Samuel Umoh, pleaded to the court to grant his clients bail but was countered by Ologbonsaye, who urged the court to remand the defendants.

The magistrate, however, ordered that the defendants be remanded in Mandala correctional centre.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC explains why pegged its nomination forms price at N100m

APC explains why pegged its nomination forms price at N100m

Oyetola tasks Igbo group on peaceful coexistence in Osun

Oyetola tasks Igbo group on peaceful coexistence in Osun

Has pardoning Dariye, Nyame set a bad precedent?

Has pardoning Dariye, Nyame set a bad precedent?

FG to implement blockchain technology — Arabi

FG to implement blockchain technology — Arabi

2023: APC moneybags ‘ll lose monies in contest against people’s will – Gaya

2023: APC moneybags ‘ll lose monies in contest against people’s will – Gaya

Police arrest 5 suspected bandits, recover arms in Kebbi

Police arrest 5 suspected bandits, recover arms in Kebbi

2023:Why APC is selling nomination forms for ₦100m

2023:Why APC is selling nomination forms for ₦100m

2023: Pro-Osinbajo group woos Taraba delegates

2023: Pro-Osinbajo group woos Taraba delegates

APC chieftain in Rivers warns against Amaechi candidacy over alleged N96bn fraud case

APC chieftain in Rivers warns against Amaechi candidacy over alleged N96bn fraud case

Trending

‘I wasn’t born this way’ – Married man with 4 kids explains why he lives like woman (video)

Samuel Minani and wife, Irambona Denyse

28-year-old man allegedly kills girlfriend and slept with corpse for 6 days

File photo

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

Michael Ozioma Helen and David Okike

"I'm not ashamed" - 33-year-old American lady says after graduating as fetish priestess (Pulse Contributor)

Akosua Akoto