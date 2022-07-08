RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 2 men over alleged murder in Ibadan

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Friday ordered the remand of two men, Adewunmi Aderogba, 42, and Abdullahi Shehu, 45, in a Correctional Centre for alleged murder.

court (WuzupNigeria)
court (WuzupNigeria)

Aderogba and Shehu, whose residential addresses were not provided, are facing charges of conspiracy and murder.

Recommended articles

The Magistrate, Mrs S. A Adesina, who did not take the plea of the defendants for want in jurisdiction, ordered their remand in a correctional facility.

Adesina further directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice, and adjourned the case until Aug. 19, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on June 27, at about 10:00 a.m, at Maharaji village, Toll Gate, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendants, on the same date, time and place, unlawfully caused the death of one Bakesu Apobore, 60 and Odiamose Ayanize, 26, by hitting them with a bulldozer.

He said the offences contravened sections 324 and 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Residents groan as fuel scarcity paralyses commuting in Lagos

Residents groan as fuel scarcity paralyses commuting in Lagos

Anambra to establish nutrition centres to address malnutrition- Official

Anambra to establish nutrition centres to address malnutrition- Official

Kuje Prison Attack: FG releases photos of fleeing Boko Haram suspects, declare them wanted

Kuje Prison Attack: FG releases photos of fleeing Boko Haram suspects, declare them wanted

Osun: PDP’s chances brighter, defectors won’t affect party’s fortune — Chieftain

Osun: PDP’s chances brighter, defectors won’t affect party’s fortune — Chieftain

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Soludo sanctions Task Force officer who assaulted Odumeje

Soludo sanctions Task Force officer who assaulted Odumeje

NURTW launches ‘Operation Get Your PVC’

NURTW launches ‘Operation Get Your PVC’

Shinzo Abe: Japan ex-PM assassinated at campaign event

Shinzo Abe: Japan ex-PM assassinated at campaign event

Delta PDP vows to appeal judgment sacking its governorship candidate

Delta PDP vows to appeal judgment sacking its governorship candidate

Trending

Burning woman grabs husband as he sets her ablaze over divorce

Burning woman

25 years after marrying world’s ugliest man, having 8 kids, woman speaks (video)

Kate Namanda and Godfrey Baguma

Like Hushpuppi, Interpol arrest Nigerian fraudster in South Africa

Like Hushpuppi, Interpol arrest Nigerian fraudster in South Africa

Man hired to kill okada rider reports himself to police, says he 'never got the cash'

Murder suspect