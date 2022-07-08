Court remands 2 men over alleged murder in Ibadan

The Magistrate, Mrs S. A Adesina, who did not take the plea of the defendants for want in jurisdiction, ordered their remand in a correctional facility.

Adesina further directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice, and adjourned the case until Aug. 19, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on June 27, at about 10:00 a.m, at Maharaji village, Toll Gate, Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendants, on the same date, time and place, unlawfully caused the death of one Bakesu Apobore, 60 and Odiamose Ayanize, 26, by hitting them with a bulldozer.