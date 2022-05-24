Court remands 2 men for culpable homicide in makurdi

Ikpe consequently ordered their remand at the Makurdi Correctional Centre, pending conclusion of ongoing investigation into the matter.

She adjourned the case until June 1 for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Friday Inedu, told the court that the case was reported by one Igoche Okopi of No. 5 Otia, Ibamomaje area of Otukpo local government area of Benue on April 24 at Otukpo police station.

Inedu said the complainant had reported that his brother, one Omaga Okopi, aged 24, who resides at Otia Community Otukpa was arrested by the Benue State Community Volunteer Guard for allegedly stealing of a motor bike.

“While conveying him to the station in their Peugeot 406, they were accosted by some boys who conspired among themselves, attacked and overpowered members of the volunteer guard.

“They beat up Omaga Okopi with sticks, stones and burnt him to death,” he told the court.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the defendants were arrested and confessed to committing the crime, while a locally made pistol and one knife were recovered from Shaibu; others were still at large.

Inedu urged the court to remand the defendants in a correctional facility pending conclusion of the matter.