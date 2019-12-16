The Magistrate, Mrs Mariam Dasuki, remanded the accused persons who are facing a four-count charge of criminal conspiracy, robbery, kidnapping and obtaining money under false pretence.

Dasuki adjourned the case till Jan. 6, 2020 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Gbenga Ayeni, had told the court that the accused on Dec. 8 were arrested while F-SARS operatives led by Insp Ofete Monday were on patrol at Ganmo Amoyo area of Ilorin.

Ayeni said that one Musa Sule of Jimba Oja, Idofian, had reported that he was kidnapped and managed to escape.

He said one Abdullahi, the complainant’s friend, had in July deceived him in the pretence of helping to find a cure for his sick cattle.

The prosecutor said Abdullahi introduced the complainant to the accused who claimed to be Ibrahim after disguising himself.

Ayeni said that the accused collected N500,000 from the complainant while keeping him hostage for hours.

The prosecutor said that investigation conducted by F-SARS operatives revealed that the accused persons criminally conspired together to collect the money.

He said that the offences were contrary to Sections 6(B), 1(1) of Robbery and Fire Arm Act, Section 2 and 3 of Kwara State Prohibition of Kidnapping Law 2010 and Section 13 of Advance Fee Fraud Act.