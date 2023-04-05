Court remands 2 farmers for allegedly swindling businessman of ₦‎15m

The police charged Adelaja Osidende and Taiye Lawal with criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.

The judge, Mr Umar Mayana, deferred bail for the defendants and adjourned until April 11 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the matter was reported by Babalola Ayinde of Lokogoma, Abuja.

The complainant said that in March 2022 the defendants swindled him of N15 million under false pretence of praying for him.

The police said that the defendants showed the complainant a casket filled with foreign and local currency and told him that he would die if he revealed the secret.

Osho said they ordered him to bring more money for duplication.

During police investigation, he said, the defendants all confessed to the crime and efforts to arrest the prime suspects are on.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 312, 322 and 397 of the Penal Code.

