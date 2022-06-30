RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 2 commercial s*x workers for allegedly stabbing tricyclist

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered that two commercial s*x workers: Maryam Isah, 25 and Badiya Sani, 20, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stabbing a tricyclist, Abubakar Dauda.

court (TheNigerianInfo)
court (TheNigerianInfo)

The defendants, who lives at Sabon Gari Quarters, Kano, are standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and causing grievous hurt.

Recommended articles

The prosecutor, Mr Aminu Dandago, told the court that the tricyclist, Abubakar Dauda of Goron Dutse Quarters, Kano, reported the matter at Sabon Gari Police Station on June 21.

Dandago alleged that on the same date at about 6:30 a.m, the first defendant Isah boarded the tricycle from Goron Dutse to Sabon Gari.

He said, “On reaching Sabon Gari, the first defendant lured the tricyclist into her hotel room and conspired with the second defendant.

“The defendants locked the room and forced the complainant to give them the sum of N3,000.

“In the process the defendants stabbed the tricyclist with a sharp object on his right hand, as a result he sustained serious injury and was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano for treatment.”

The defendants denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened sections 97 and 246 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre.

He adjourned the matter until July 21, for mention.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian lawyers seek Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi’s disqualification

Nigerian lawyers seek Tinubu, Atiku, Peter Obi’s disqualification

Coalition: LP, NNPP merger talks still ongoing

Coalition: LP, NNPP merger talks still ongoing

INEC decries low rate of PVC collection in Lagos

INEC decries low rate of PVC collection in Lagos

Gbajabiamila says NITTA bill will address road carnages

Gbajabiamila says NITTA bill will address road carnages

African Bar Association condemns killing of migrants in Morocco

African Bar Association condemns killing of migrants in Morocco

Private schools provide 18,000 jobs in Zamfara – Dep. Gov.

Private schools provide 18,000 jobs in Zamfara – Dep. Gov.

PDP suspends Borno chairman for alleged anti-party activities

PDP suspends Borno chairman for alleged anti-party activities

Alleged fraud: Okorocha seeks court’s permission to travel abroad for medical treatment

Alleged fraud: Okorocha seeks court’s permission to travel abroad for medical treatment

Taliban meeting of 3,000 attacked in Kabul

Taliban meeting of 3,000 attacked in Kabul

Trending

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Tricycle rider rapes passenger at gunpoint before continuing the ride

Spousal rape

Kidnappers cut off former Nigeria lawmaker’s head after taking ransom

kidnapper

Woman and 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car after accepting lift

Stock photo: Rape