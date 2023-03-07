The police charged Nuru Tukur,21, and Yusufa Haruna, 29, with criminal conspiracy, force, assault and adultery by man, which they pleaded guilty to.
Court remands 2 cattle rearers for abducting, raping pregnant woman
An Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Tuesday ordered that two cattle rearers who pleaded guilty to abducting and raping a pregnant women be remanded in a correction centre pending sentencing.
The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, deferred sentencing in order for him to see the victim and know twhat condition she is in.
Abdulkarim adjourned the case until March 22 for sentencing.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that Mr Abubakar Wakili of Yaba in Abaji Area Council reported the matter at Gwagwalada Area Command office on Feb.26.
Yakubu said that on Feb. 25 the convicts abducted the victim from Abaji Area Council from her house.
He said that the convicts took the victim to a bush were both of them raped her not minding that she was eight months pregnant.
The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 96, 262, 264, 387 of the Penal Code.
