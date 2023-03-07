Court remands 2 cattle rearers for abducting, raping pregnant woman

The Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim, deferred sentencing in order for him to see the victim and know twhat condition she is in.

Abdulkarim adjourned the case until March 22 for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that Mr Abubakar Wakili of Yaba in Abaji Area Council reported the matter at Gwagwalada Area Command office on Feb.26.

Yakubu said that on Feb. 25 the convicts abducted the victim from Abaji Area Council from her house.

He said that the convicts took the victim to a bush were both of them raped her not minding that she was eight months pregnant.