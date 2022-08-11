RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 19-year-old applicant for alleged defiling 4-year-old girl

A Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna state, has ordered that a 19-year-old applicant, Ishaya Mamman, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a 4-year-old girl.

Court remands applicant for alleged defiling 4-year-old girl (VanguardNGR)

Mamman was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) with rape, contrary to Section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the victim’s mother, Cynthia Boniface, reported the matter at corps office on July 26.

Audu said the defendant, a resident of Ungwan Fari, lured the complainant’s daughter to his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

He said the defendant was caught in the act by the victim’s grandmother who took the victim to the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre for treatment.

The presiding judge, Michael Bawa, however, declined to take his plea saying that the court lacked jurisdiction on the matter.

Bawa directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Ministry of Justice for legal advice.

He thereafter, adjourned the matter until Aug.15 for further mention.

