An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Thursday remanded an18-year-old man, Seifu Fasina, at a Correctional Centre for allegedly stealing a phone worth N65, 000 at gun-point.

The defendant is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. N. Ojuromi, who remanded the defendant, ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for legal advice.

She made the order after listening to the charge made by the prosecutor, Sgt. Cyriacus Osuji.

Osuji had told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the alleged offences on Aug. 6 at about 8:00p.m. along the Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant, while driving an unregistered Toyota Corolla car, attacked the complainant, Ebenezer Sosson with a gun and robbed him of his phone worth N65, 000.

He said the offences contravened Sections 286 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The plea of the defendant was however not taken.

The case was adjourned until Oct. 2, for the DPP’s advice.