Magistrate O.A Layinka, who did not take the juvenile’s plea, directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.
Court remands 14-year-old boy in prison for defiling minor
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Tuesday ordered that a 14-year-old boy (name withheld) be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.
She adjourned the case until Jan. 12, 2022 pending legal advice from the DPP’s office.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the juvenile committed the offence on Oct. 27 at Ogba, Lagos State.
He said that the boy, a minor too, defiled the 13-year-old girl.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.
