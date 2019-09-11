Few days after some Oro adherents in the Idi-Iroko area of Ipokia Local Government, Ogun state attacked Muslims and Christians in the area, a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ilaro has reportedly ordered that the adherents be remanded in prison.

According to Punch, some of the suspects are Peter Akano, Alade Okedele, Hakeem Akanbi and Ayuba Ogunbiyi.

It was reported that the Oro people attacked the residents of the area for flouting their their stay-at-home order.

It was gathered that the suspects were arraigned in Ilaro because the court in Ipokia was still on leave.

Punch reports that the suspects were charged on five counts bordering on conspiracy, contempt of court, conduct likely to cause the breach of public peace, malicious damage and assault occasioning harm, contrary to the provisions of the Criminal Code Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

During their arraignment, police prosecutor, Dada Olushola was reported to have told the court that the suspects observed the Oro festival during the day time, whic according to him was against the order of High Court in Ipokia.

The charges read in part: “That you conspired together to commit conduct likely to cause a breach of the public peace, assault occasioning harm, malicious damage and contempt of the High Court, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 (a) of the Criminal Code Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you observed the Oro festival during the day time, which is against the judgment and order of the High Court, Ipokia, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 133 (9) of the Criminal Code Vol. 1, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you acted in a scrupulous manner likely to cause a breach of the public peace by breaking bottles in the frontage of the house of one Rasaq Rabiu of Okoro Ibatefin, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Vol 1, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.”

The accused were granted bail in the sum of N2.5m with two sureties each in like sum.

The Judge, Magistrate S. O. Banwo also asked the 13 suspects to produce a traditional ruler as one of their sureties.

But since the accused persons could not immediately meet their bail conditions, the Magistrate ordered that they should be remanded in the Ilaro Prison until they would be able to perfect the bail conditions.

The magistrate adjourned the case till October 8, 2019, for further hearing.