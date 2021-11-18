Court remands 12 men over alleged murder of police officer.

Others are: Sahab Adam, 28; Oseni Hassan, 23; Sulaimon Usman, 21; Ibrahim Mohammed, 23; and Kigbu Oga, 30.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy to murder, murder and attempt to murder.

They are charged before Mrs O.Y. Adefope.

The prosecutor attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Mr Augustine Nwabuisi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept. 23, in Ajao Estate, Lagos.

He said that the defendants killed CSP Kazeem Abonde, who was on official duty to enforce ban on use of motorcycles in restricted areas.

According to him, the defendants used dangerous weapons to attack the police officer until he became unconscious and later died.

Nwabuisi applied for 30 days’ remand of the defendants, saying that the police had concluded investigation in the case and the case file sent to the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

He added that some of the defendants made confessional statements during interrogation at a police station.

Messrs Spurgeon Ataene, I.B. Ahmad and Yilja Jibril appeared for the defendants.

They urged the court to disregard the remand application and release the defendants on bail.

However, Adefope ordered that the defendants should be kept for 30 days at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending advice from the DPP.