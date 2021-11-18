RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 12 men over alleged murder of police officer

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Sabo Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, on Wednesday remanded 12 men for alleged murder of a police officer during a raid on motorcycle riders operating in restricted areas.

Court remands 12 men over alleged murder of police officer.
Court remands 12 men over alleged murder of police officer.

The defendants are: Imurana Mohammed, 2; Yahaya Sefiyanu, 26; Umar Musa, 20; Danladi Aziga, 25; Ogbole Mohammed, 23; Haruna Ismail, 23; and Abubakar Talla, 25.

Recommended articles

Others are: Sahab Adam, 28; Oseni Hassan, 23; Sulaimon Usman, 21; Ibrahim Mohammed, 23; and Kigbu Oga, 30.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy to murder, murder and attempt to murder.

They are charged before Mrs O.Y. Adefope.

The prosecutor attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Mr Augustine Nwabuisi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept. 23, in Ajao Estate, Lagos.

He said that the defendants killed CSP Kazeem Abonde, who was on official duty to enforce ban on use of motorcycles in restricted areas.

According to him, the defendants used dangerous weapons to attack the police officer until he became unconscious and later died.

Nwabuisi applied for 30 days’ remand of the defendants, saying that the police had concluded investigation in the case and the case file sent to the state Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice.

He added that some of the defendants made confessional statements during interrogation at a police station.

Messrs Spurgeon Ataene, I.B. Ahmad and Yilja Jibril appeared for the defendants.

They urged the court to disregard the remand application and release the defendants on bail.

However, Adefope ordered that the defendants should be kept for 30 days at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending advice from the DPP.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 21 for mention.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop cell-phone recording of accident scenes, FRSC cautions Nigerians

Stop cell-phone recording of accident scenes, FRSC cautions Nigerians

NDLEA arraigns man for peddling cocaine, molly, meth

NDLEA arraigns man for peddling cocaine, molly, meth

FG begins disbursement of N1.8bn to vulnerable households in Benue

FG begins disbursement of N1.8bn to vulnerable households in Benue

65 Nigerian monuments qualify for world heritage sites – NCMM

65 Nigerian monuments qualify for world heritage sites – NCMM

No need for panic buying, 407.13m litres of petrol available in Lagos depots – NMDPRA

No need for panic buying, 407.13m litres of petrol available in Lagos depots – NMDPRA

Lai Mohammed hails US for removing Nigeria from religious freedom blacklist

Lai Mohammed hails US for removing Nigeria from religious freedom blacklist

Bandits in Katsina using walkie talkies after FG shut down phone networks

Bandits in Katsina using walkie talkies after FG shut down phone networks

Senator raises alarm as Cameroonian separatists invade Taraba community

Senator raises alarm as Cameroonian separatists invade Taraba community

Police, military not rivals – CP Odumosu

Police, military not rivals – CP Odumosu

Trending

Final year student beats his project supervisor to coma in UNILORIN

UNILORIN Gate. (Punch)

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Video: Scores attend funeral of dead person who was buried in penis-shaped coffin

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

Police arrest groom for robbery after tracking him through his wedding poster

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body in fire” – Female preacher claims (video)

“I’ve been to hell and saw TB Joshua’s body is in fire – Female preacher claims (video)