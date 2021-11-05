RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court Registrar jailed 7 years for using judges names to collect 500 bags of rice

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Registrar with Kwara Judiciary, Fatimoh Olatunji, has been convicted for fraud and sentenced to seven years imprisonment without option of fine.

Court Registrar jailed 7 years for using judges names to collect 500 bags of rice.
Court Registrar jailed 7 years for using judges names to collect 500 bags of rice.

According to the judgment handed down by Justice M.B. Ishiaq of the state High Court, Olatunji is also to pay N7 million to the complainant, an Ilorin-based popular business woman, Sherifat Oloriegbe.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olatunji was convicted for defrauding Oloriegbe by using the names of some judges in the state to collect 500 bags of rice, amounting to N10 million.

NAN also reports that Olatunji had pleaded not guilty to the offence of fraud when she was first arraigned before an Upper Area Court in 2017, claiming that she had a clean business deal with Oloriegbe.

Meanwhile, Counsel to the convict, Mr Toyin Onaolapo, has expressed displeasure with the judgment, vowing to head for the Court of Appeal.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara RUGA settlement reaches 80% completion – Official

Zamfara RUGA settlement reaches 80% completion – Official

Collapsed Ikoyi building: 19 families so far report missing persons

Collapsed Ikoyi building: 19 families so far report missing persons

Osinbajo asks Nigerian youths not to be distracted by the 'success' of yahoo boys

Osinbajo asks Nigerian youths not to be distracted by the 'success' of yahoo boys

COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 87 new infections

COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 87 new infections

Nigeria, Egypt discuss religious moderation to fight extremism

Nigeria, Egypt discuss religious moderation to fight extremism

Kashimbila hydro power project ready for inauguration December – Minister

Kashimbila hydro power project ready for inauguration December – Minister

Bianca Ojukwu worries over APGA members’ mass defections to APC

Bianca Ojukwu worries over APGA members’ mass defections to APC

Abaribe, Chidoka call for peaceful election in Anambra

Abaribe, Chidoka call for peaceful election in Anambra

Sanwo-Olu declares 3-day mourning over collapsed Ikoyi building

Sanwo-Olu declares 3-day mourning over collapsed Ikoyi building

Trending

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

“Arrest me, I can’t stand my wife anymore, I prefer prison” - 30-year-old man begs police

Man remanded in prison

Arrested owner of collapsed Ikoyi building got approval to construct 15 floors, built 21 floors

Collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]

‘I've stopped counting the number of women I slept with after clocking 2,500’ - Oboy Siki

Oboy Siki