Court Registrar jailed 7 years for using judges names to collect 500 bags of rice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olatunji was convicted for defrauding Oloriegbe by using the names of some judges in the state to collect 500 bags of rice, amounting to N10 million.

NAN also reports that Olatunji had pleaded not guilty to the offence of fraud when she was first arraigned before an Upper Area Court in 2017, claiming that she had a clean business deal with Oloriegbe.