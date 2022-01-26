Court orders forfeiture of fraudster’s phone, apple wristwatch

Delivering judgment, Khobo, also sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty of the charge.

The judge gave him an option to pay N1 million fine.

Additionally, he held that the convict must write an undertaking to be of good behavior in the future.

Earlier, the EFCC Prosecution Counsel, E.K. Garba informed the court that the convict misrepresented his identity to defraud unsuspecting foreign nationals.

Garba told the court that the defendant did send electronic messages which materially misrepresented his identity to Jasmine Cole, a woman in the U. S. and she suffered financial loss of 18,237 dollars.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 14(2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.