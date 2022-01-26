RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court orders forfeiture of fraudster’s phone, apple wristwatch

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna High Court on Wednesday ordered the forfeiture of an internet fraudster’s cell phone and apple wristwatch to the Federal Government.

Court orders forfeiture of fraudster’s phone, apple wristwatch. [thetrentonline]
Court orders forfeiture of fraudster’s phone, apple wristwatch. [thetrentonline]

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna office, charged the applicant, Timothy Daniel, with impersonation and internet fraud.

Recommended articles

Delivering judgment, Khobo, also sentenced the convict to two years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty of the charge.

The judge gave him an option to pay N1 million fine.

Additionally, he held that the convict must write an undertaking to be of good behavior in the future.

Earlier, the EFCC Prosecution Counsel, E.K. Garba informed the court that the convict misrepresented his identity to defraud unsuspecting foreign nationals.

Garba told the court that the defendant did send electronic messages which materially misrepresented his identity to Jasmine Cole, a woman in the U. S. and she suffered financial loss of 18,237 dollars.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 14(2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

The defence counsel, Mr Gabriel Isaiah, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant was a first time offender who had since become remorseful for his actions.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK resumes work and study visa applications processing in Nigeria

UK resumes work and study visa applications processing in Nigeria

Minister inaugurates 14 operational vehicles to enhance legal metrology

Minister inaugurates 14 operational vehicles to enhance legal metrology

Education Minister lauds Kano govt over efforts on Hanifa's death

Education Minister lauds Kano govt over efforts on Hanifa's death

Sanwo-Olu flags off Ojota-Opebi link bridge, road project

Sanwo-Olu flags off Ojota-Opebi link bridge, road project

Ekiti: Senator Olujimi pulls out of PDP primary, alleges irregularities

Ekiti: Senator Olujimi pulls out of PDP primary, alleges irregularities

Reps set up committees to determine fuel consumption, state of refineries

Reps set up committees to determine fuel consumption, state of refineries

NDLEA seizes 4,858kg of illicit drugs, convicts 123 in Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba

NDLEA seizes 4,858kg of illicit drugs, convicts 123 in Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba

Gov Mohammed calls for unity among Bauchi PDP members

Gov Mohammed calls for unity among Bauchi PDP members

Understanding Nigerian discrimination against persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act (2018), notably known as Nigeria disability rights acts

Understanding Nigerian discrimination against persons with disabilities (Prohibition) Act (2018), notably known as Nigeria disability rights acts

Trending

I used my baby with Sister Derby's boyfriend for 'sikaduro' - hookup girl confesses

Nana Adjoa aka Chocolate Candy

Man hiding in aeroplane’s wheel survives 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam

Stock photo (Getty Images)

Court convicts social media Comedian, D General of drug trafficking

Court convicts social media Comedian, D General of drug trafficking

Female prison warden's dance with physically challenged prisoner sparks reactions (video)

Female prison warden dances with inmate