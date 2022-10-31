Court orders woman to return N100,000 dowry, gifts to ex- husband

“She will only return the clothes she hasn’t used. The complainant has the permission of court to move her belongings from her former husband’s house”, the judge ruled.

Earlier, Dahiru, through her counsel Murtala Gyallesu had on Oct. 12 ,filed a suit against her husband praying court to dissolve their one month old marriage through Khul’i.

She said she was no longer interested in the marriage and was ready to return the dowry she received in exchange for divorce.

On his part, Yakubu through his counsel, M.M Dahiru, said he loved his wife and had no intention of divorcing.