Court orders woman to return N100,000 dowry, gifts to ex- husband

Delivering a ruling, the judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, confirmed the divorce between the couple through Khul’i (divorce by mutual Agreement).
A Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Monday ordered a housewife, Maryam Dahiru to return N100,000 dowry and the suitcases of clothes she received from her ex- husband Salihu Yakubu.
“She will only return the clothes she hasn’t used. The complainant has the permission of court to move her belongings from her former husband’s house”, the judge ruled.
Earlier, Dahiru, through her counsel Murtala Gyallesu had on Oct. 12 ,filed a suit against her husband praying court to dissolve their one month old marriage through Khul’i.
She said she was no longer interested in the marriage and was ready to return the dowry she received in exchange for divorce.
On his part, Yakubu through his counsel, M.M Dahiru, said he loved his wife and had no intention of divorcing.
Yakubu prayed the court to order his former wife to return the marriage suitcaces filled with clothes that he gave her as gift.
