Court orders woman to refund N70,000 dowry, 2 suitcases to ex husband

A Shari’a Court in Rigasa, Kaduna on Tuesday ordered a woman, Shamsiyya Abdullahi to return N70,000 paid as dowry by her husband Ismail Bello in exchange for divorce.

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, also ordered Abdullahi to return two suitcases and vanity kit to Bello.

The court however said Abdullahi can keep the five wrappers and underwear that were in the suitcases.

The judge also ordered that the defendant pays N6,000 monthly feeding allowance for their baby.

He made the ruling after Abdullahi filed a suit against her husband seeking for divorce through redemption known as Khul’i.

She said she was no longer interested in the marriage and was ready to return the dowry she received from him.

The defendant said he wanted the complainant to return the three suitcases and a vanity kit he gave her as part of traditional rites for their wedding.

