Court orders woman to refund N70,000 dowry, 2 suitcases to ex husband

The court however said Abdullahi can keep the five wrappers and underwear that were in the suitcases.

The judge also ordered that the defendant pays N6,000 monthly feeding allowance for their baby.

He made the ruling after Abdullahi filed a suit against her husband seeking for divorce through redemption known as Khul’i.

She said she was no longer interested in the marriage and was ready to return the dowry she received from him.