RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court orders tenant to pay landlord N11.2m accumulated rent

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Life Camp Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday has ordered a tenant, Mrs Oyindamola Ogundipe, to pay accumulated rent amounting to N11.2 million to her landlord, Messrs Monguno Engineering Ltd.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
The total amount comprises rent arrears of N6.4 million which accumulated between 2019, 2020 and 2021, as well as N267,000 monthly payments between August, 2021 and February, 2022 respectively.

The payment also included N267,000 monthly as mesne profit, from 1st March, 2022 to date until when the defendant completes the payment and vacates the property.

“Accordingly, the defendant is hereby ordered to immediately vacate House 41, Festus Nwore St., Karsana, Efab Estate, Abuja.

“The claimant/plaintiff is ordered to recover N6.4 million as arrears of rent the period in question from August, 2021 to February, 2022.

“The defendant is also ordered to pay the plaintiff N267,000 monthly, as mense profit, from 1st March, 2022, until she vacates possession of the premises,” Magistrate Egbe held.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plaintiff had, through his counsel led the suit on April 30, 2022, praying for the payment of accrued rent arrears of N9, 600,000 from August 2019 to August 2022.

The claimant/plaintiff had also prayed for a court order compelling the defendant to pay a mesne profit of 267, 000 monthly from March 2022 until when the quit notice expired and the property’s possession delivered.

NAN also reports that throughout the course of the matter, the defendant never appeared in court, nor was she represented by a lawyer.

News Agency Of Nigeria

