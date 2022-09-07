RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court orders remand of 55-year-old man for allegedly raping 3 minors between 9 and 11 years

A Kafanchan Upper Customary Court in Kaduna State, on Wednesday ordered that a 55-year-old electrician, Dariba Makere, be kept at a correctional facility for allegedly raping three girls.

court (TheNigerianInfo)
Makere was taken to the court by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly raping the girls whose ages range between nine years and 11 years.

The NSCDC prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the matter was reported to the corps by the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan on July 1.

Audu said Makere allegedly lured the girls separately into his room at different times and forcefully had sexual intercourse with them.

He added that the accused threatened to kill the victims if they told anyone what had transpired.

According to him, the action of the accused contravenes the Kaduna State Penal Code.

The presiding Judge, George Gwani, did not take the plea of the accused for lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

He directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice and adjourned the case to Sept. 21 for mention.

