ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court orders PSC to pay retired AIG Mbu ₦40m, general damages

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Industrial Court on Monday ordered the Police Service Commission (PSC), to pay retired AIG Mbu Joseph Mbu, the sum of ₦40 million as general damages.

Court orders PSC to pay retired AIG Mbu ₦40m, general damages
Court orders PSC to pay retired AIG Mbu ₦40m, general damages

Recommended articles

I hold that the claimant’s premature retirement through a press release on July 2, 2016 is unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect”.

The court in addition set aside the purported retirement and declared that the claimant remained an officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), until he attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 on May 10, 2018.

Furthermore, the court ordered the defendant to pay Mbu his salaries, allowances and entitlement from July 2, 2016 when he was retired until May 10, 2018 when he ought to have retired having attained 60 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge while delivering the judgment ordered that the sum of ₦750,000 be paid to the claimant as cost of the suit, stating that failure of the defendant to comply with the orders of the court within 30 days will attract a 10 per cent interest per annum.

The court, however, declined the relief of promotion to the position of a DIG and reinstatement sought by the claimant. This, the court explained cannot be sustained as the claimant had reached the mandatory retirement age on May 10, 2018 when the suit was pending.

From facts, the claimant, Mbu instituted the suit against the commission over his alleged compulsory retirement on July 2, 2016, when he was the commandant of the Police Staff College.

In his statement of facts, he stated that he was born May 10, 1958, and joined the police on Dec. 11, 1985, and had not reached the mandatory retirement age of 60, nor had he spent 35 years in service before he was retired in 2016.

The claimant had therefore sought, amongst other reliefs, an order of the court to invalidate his retirement, which he claimed was done via a press release as he was never served statutory notice of retirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also sought for an order of the court directing the defendant to pay his salaries, allowances and other entitlements from July 2016 to 2018, when he would have been due for retirement. He also sought for payment of his terminal benefits, ₦500 million as general damages and ₦20 million as cost of the suit.

The defendant on its part through processes stated that the claimant was not retired through press release, but that he was pulled out from the force in a ceremonial event. The defendant equally averred that promotion in the force is not automatic and that the claimant did not meet some of the requirements for promotion.

According to the defendant the reorganisation in NPF at the time of the claimant’s retirement followed due process and the claimant was not the only person affected.

The court in its judgment stated that although the defendant abandoned it case by failing to show up in court to conduct its defence, the action did not exonerate the claimant from the burden to proof his case.

The judge submitted that pleadings are not synonymous to evidence as the defendant was never in court regardless of several hearing notices served.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obaseki-Osaghae in addition stated that the defendant was deemed to have abandoned its case as the claimant’s submissions were not contested. She said that the claimant having proven his case on its strength through credible evidence without relying on the weakness of the defendant’s, was entitled to some of the reliefs he sought.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote homeless abroad, contrasts with staff's luxurious homes

Dangote homeless abroad, contrasts with staff's luxurious homes

Witness’s absence stalls opening of INEC’s case

Witness’s absence stalls opening of INEC’s case

'Our ₦3 million scholarship remains if our investigation provides otherwise' - Innoson speaks on UTME score

'Our ₦3 million scholarship remains if our investigation provides otherwise' - Innoson speaks on UTME score

APC chieftain hails Sanwo-Olu, Ambode reconciliation

APC chieftain hails Sanwo-Olu, Ambode reconciliation

Arise TV, Rufai accused of fueling ethnic bigotry ahead of 2023 General Elections

Arise TV, Rufai accused of fueling ethnic bigotry ahead of 2023 General Elections

Bayelsa Muslim pilgrims board seeks more personnel to ease Hajj operations

Bayelsa Muslim pilgrims board seeks more personnel to ease Hajj operations

Gombe SEMA cautions against dumping wastes in drainages

Gombe SEMA cautions against dumping wastes in drainages

Presidential Election Petition Court resumes sitting in Abuja

Presidential Election Petition Court resumes sitting in Abuja

Rep Atu moves to tackle criminality, vices in Enugu

Rep Atu moves to tackle criminality, vices in Enugu

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trinity Guy is an Ibadan-based prankster. [Channels TV]

Trinity Guy remanded in prison following his controversial skit with minor

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

16-year-old girl commits suicide after her boss’s husband raped her

Gunmen kidnap 9 Enugu-bound passengers, kill 2, rob others. (AbujaTimes)

Gunmen kidnap 9 Enugu-bound passengers, kill 2, rob others

Tired and fed up

When will Nigerian prank content creators stop harassing women?