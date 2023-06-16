ADVERTISEMENT
Court orders Nigerian Army to pay ₦‎260,000 to host communities in Jaji

News Agency Of Nigeria

They alleged that the army refused to obey the court order which stopped the construction of a perimeter fence around Jaji barrack.

Justice Hannatu Balogun ordered the army to pay each of the 260 members ₦‎1,000 cost and also, present evidence of payment by July 10.

She also ordered the army to allow members of the communities access to their farmlands.

Earlier , the Plaintiffs’ Counsel, Kimi Livingston filed a contempt proceedings against the General Officer Commanding, 1Division and some senior officers.

They alleged that the army refused to obey the court order which stopped the construction of a perimeter fence around Jaji barrack.

Also, alleged that the army blocked the plaintiffs access to their farmland , villages and communities during the pendency of the case.

The respondents were not in court but sent a letter stating that officers occupying the offices had been transferred to other places.

The judge refused to accept the letter.

The defendant’s counsel, Aliyu Ibrahim told the court that he would ensure that the officers were in court personally by July 10.

He also denied the allegations of stopping communities access their farmlands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that host communities within the Jaji Military Cantonment had on November 2020 dragged the military to the state High Court, over alleged encroachment of their ancestral land.

The communities which include Wusono, Ungwan Auta, Labar, and Ungwan Alhassan were in court because the military had started fencing the community into the cantonment while the settlement was ongoing.

