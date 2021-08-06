RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court orders mother of 5 to return to her matrimonial home

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Shari’a court sitting in Magajin Gari on Friday ordered a mother of five, Binta Musa, to return to her matrimonial home and live with Idris Umar, her husband in peace.

Court orders mother of 5 to return to her matrimonial home.
Court orders mother of 5 to return to her matrimonial home.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, gave the order in a ruling after Umar prayed court to compel his wife to return to her matrimonial home.

Recommended articles

“She confirmed to court that her husband made one pronouncement of divorce to her.

This recoverable and he returned her before she finished her waiting period (Iddah)

”The court therefore, orders her to return to her matrimonial home,” he said.

Earlier, the complainant said he made the divorce pronouncement on July 23, 2020 and revoked it 32 days later.

”I told her to return but she refused,” he said.

On her part, Musa said she was tired of the marriage and was not ready to return.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hijrah: Gov Oyetola declares Monday, Aug 9 as public holiday

CJN approves appointment of Acting Supreme Court Registrar

President Buhari approves change of ministry’s name

Inspector, 3 bandits die as gunmen attack Imo police division

Under no guise should press freedom be restrained – Fayemi

Mothers diagnosed with COVID-19 can still breastfeed – Expert

12 doctors suspended, 3 others barred over professional misconduct

JTF intercepts hundreds of migrating Fulani herdsmen in Kwara

State governments responsible for most of doctors’ demands - FG