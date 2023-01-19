Court orders man to clean Mosques for accommodating thieves

The Judge, Mr Saminu Suleiman ordered the convict to clean the Zuba central mosque for six months or pay a fine of N20,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the convict was arrested on information received from a reliable source who reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station, Abuja, on Jan. 2.

Ogada said the source claims that the convict accommodates thieves and sells hard drugs to them and after taking the drugs they attack innocent citizens at Zuba.

Ogada said that during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime but all efforts to arrest others failed.