Court orders man to clean Mosques for accommodating thieves

Ibrahim, of Zuba fruit market Abuja, pleaded guilty to belonging to gang of thieves and begged the court for leniency.
A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja, on Wednesday ordered a 28-year-old man, Ana’s Ibrahim, to sweep the community central mosque for six months for accommodating thieves.
The Judge, Mr Saminu Suleiman ordered the convict to clean the Zuba central mosque for six months or pay a fine of N20,000.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the convict was arrested on information received from a reliable source who reported the matter at the Zuba Police Station, Abuja, on Jan. 2.
Ogada said the source claims that the convict accommodates thieves and sells hard drugs to them and after taking the drugs they attack innocent citizens at Zuba.
Ogada said that during police investigation, the convict confessed to the crime but all efforts to arrest others failed.
He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 30B of Penal Code.
