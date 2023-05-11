The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court orders divorce-seeking wife to return ₦80,000 dowry

News Agency Of Nigeria

The complainant had earlier told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage, hence not ready to entertain any avenue for settlement.

Court orders divorce-seeking wife to return ₦80,000 dowry.
Court orders divorce-seeking wife to return ₦80,000 dowry.

Recommended articles

The Judge, Malam Muhammad Adamu-Shehu, gave the ruling after the complainant told the court that she wanted to redeem herself from the marriage and was ready to return the dowry.

He advised her to file another suit to claim custody of their three-year-old child.

The complainant had earlier told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage, hence not ready to entertain any avenue for settlement.

ADVERTISEMENT

I am tired of the union and I can not be an obedient wife to him; I prayed court to grant me custody of our three year old daughter,” she said.

The defendant, through his counsel, L.R Ibrahim, told the Court that he still loved his wife and wanted to keep the relationship.

He prayed court to give him more time to try settling out of Court.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi university workers embark on strike, paralyse activities

Ebonyi university workers embark on strike, paralyse activities

Osinbajo flags off dredging of Oguta/Orashi River in Imo

Osinbajo flags off dredging of Oguta/Orashi River in Imo

Kogi govt approves 65 years retirement age for teachers

Kogi govt approves 65 years retirement age for teachers

Customs Zone B seizes contraband worth ₦628m, narcotic substances

Customs Zone B seizes contraband worth ₦628m, narcotic substances

Buhari appoints AIG Umar as Adviser on Security, 18 days to end of tenure

Buhari appoints AIG Umar as Adviser on Security, 18 days to end of tenure

Alumni donate teaching aids to LASU

Alumni donate teaching aids to LASU

Number of internally displaced persons increased by 20% in 2022

Number of internally displaced persons increased by 20% in 2022

Ohanaeze to Buhari: You’ve done a lot for us but release Nnamdi Kanu before you go

Ohanaeze to Buhari: You’ve done a lot for us but release Nnamdi Kanu before you go

Court to deliver judgment in FG’s suit against ASUU May 30

Court to deliver judgment in FG’s suit against ASUU May 30

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Master Lotanna Azuokeke, 15, scored a total of 337 marks in the examination.

UTME candidate scores 99 in Mathematics

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

7-year-old Sunday school boy prays, brings dead father back to life – Pentecost chairman

Nike remains the most popular sneaker brand for teenagers, according to the most recent Piper Sandler survey.Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thieves steal 200 sneakers without knowing they’re all for the right foot

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about caring for them

Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about her suffering [Video]