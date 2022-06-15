Court orders corps member to clean church for 6 months for fraud

Delivering his ruling, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, ordered Omemgboji to report to the church daily from June 15, and sign in and out upon completion of the service.

Ogbonnaya however warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Eteh Enobong, had told the court that Omemgboji, who had no previous conviction in Nigeria or abroad was remorseful and repentant.

” Omemgboji repented before he was arrested and revealed his true identity to the victim, apologised and attempted to make restitution and has started a new business with his wife.

” He has decided to forfeit a Honda Accord car and an iPhone X , being proceeds of the crime, to the Federal Government of Nigeria , ” Enobong said.

He added that Omemgboji is a family man who has a baby and was the breadwinner of his family.

Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, Mariya Shariff told the court that Omemgboji, alias Surajo Ascencio fraudulently created a Facebook and Instagram account sometime in 2022.

Shariff said Omemgboji, misrepresented himself to be ”Ascencio” to one Sarah Vakunta and received 4, 328 dollars from her under the pretence of being in love with her.