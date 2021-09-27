Court orders arrest of woman over allegedly cheating

The judge stated that the case was filed on July 27, and since then the defendant failed to attend her trial.

“The defendant has refused to attend her trial twice. Her lawyers who represented her have opted to withdraw from the case.

”Therefore the court has given warranty for the police to arrest Fatima Wagana and present her in court on Oct. 4 to face her case,” he said.

Earlier, counsel to the defendant told the court that he withdrew from the case because he will not be a party to contempt of court.